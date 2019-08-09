Strs Ohio Buys 110,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5,000.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 416.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.