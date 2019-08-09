Strategic Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,426 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $59.18. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,771. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

