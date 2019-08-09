Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $14.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 98,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,061,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,074 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,760,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 720,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,375. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14.

