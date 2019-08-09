Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,799 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74.

