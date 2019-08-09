Strategic Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,619. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12.

