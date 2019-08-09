Strategic Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. 2,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,495. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

