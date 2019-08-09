Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,499 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 216,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.