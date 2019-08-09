Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Apache by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 80,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Apache by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Apache by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache Co. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In related news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,400 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

