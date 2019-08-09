Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 615.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.