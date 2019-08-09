Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,406 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

RRC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

