Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 212,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol acquired 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

