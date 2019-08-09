Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50, approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a PE ratio of -39.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

