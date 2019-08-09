Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) a $20.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

