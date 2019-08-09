Stifel Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $85,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $484,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

