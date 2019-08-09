Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,594 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,456,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 24,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,848. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

