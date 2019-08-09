Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 61,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 536,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 122,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,900. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.