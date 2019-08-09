Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CBH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 10,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,958. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

