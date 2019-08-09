Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 89.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,113,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. 124,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

