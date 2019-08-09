Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,374.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,429,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,807,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 108,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,393 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,143,000 after purchasing an additional 696,065 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.92. 502,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,618. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

