Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 363 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 88,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,428. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

