Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,283 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $67.58. 3,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

