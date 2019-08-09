Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.

TSE:SJ traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.29. The company had a trading volume of 167,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,827. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

