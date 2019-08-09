State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 6,100 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,669,000 after acquiring an additional 520,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. 11,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,700. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $163.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

