State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 19,800 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 104.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,670.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 59,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,435. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Raymond James lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

