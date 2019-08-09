State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 143,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

