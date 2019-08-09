State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $254,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 580,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ball by 24.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 405,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ball by 8,354.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 378,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 374,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,526. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,615 shares of company stock worth $2,900,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

