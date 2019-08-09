State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

