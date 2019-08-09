Stantec’s (STN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Stantec stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,176. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $680.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Stantec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,927,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,660,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,961,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec by 18.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,398,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 218,997 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 111.0% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 368,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

