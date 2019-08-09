Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 58.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$892.80 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total transaction of C$96,774.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

