Stantec Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:STN traded down C$1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.12. 339,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.53. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.73 and a twelve month high of C$35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$904.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$892.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

