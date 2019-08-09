Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of STN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 26,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.16. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $680.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.48 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

