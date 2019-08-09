Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STMP. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $257.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

