Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $164.00. Staffline Group shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 340,442 shares traded.

STAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Staffline Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.