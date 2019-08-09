Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.38 ($64.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €41.94 ($48.77) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12-month high of €77.85 ($90.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

