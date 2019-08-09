Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.38 ($64.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €41.94 ($48.77) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12-month high of €77.85 ($90.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

