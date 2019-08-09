St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Shares of St Peter Port Capital Limited (LON:SPPC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.79.

About St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for St Peter Port Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Peter Port Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.