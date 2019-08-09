Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 4,319,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,599,622. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

