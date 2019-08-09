SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Flow updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 394,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $18,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

