Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 860.2% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,538,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,374 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 21,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,264. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

