Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at SunTrust Banks

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Loop Capital upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify Technology from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.25.

SPOT opened at $157.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.77 and a beta of 1.85. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

