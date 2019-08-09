Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 159,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,652. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.