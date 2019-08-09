Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SPX traded down GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,935 ($103.68). The company had a trading volume of 167,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,914.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

SPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,400 ($109.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,298.33 ($95.37).

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, with a total value of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

