Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 175 ($2.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 7,920 ($103.49). 339,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,914.60. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,298.33 ($95.37).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

