Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 24.97%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 986,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,899,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226,319 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

