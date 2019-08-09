SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 30.9% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resource Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $178,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.32. 7,862,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,067,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.42. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

