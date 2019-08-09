SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,178 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 769,837 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413,269 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,669,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,382. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97.

