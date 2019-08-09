SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 458.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23.

