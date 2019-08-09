SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.