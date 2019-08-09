SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider David R. Folsom sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $64,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Sims sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $28,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,900.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $146,259. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 331,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth $434,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.