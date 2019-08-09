Social Send Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $190,379.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007435 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004308 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

