Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of SND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 398,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,161. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,766.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SND shares. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

